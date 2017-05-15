Mahamaya Steel Industries to consider dividend

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 26, 2017, has transacted the following:1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended on March 31, 2017.2. To consider and recommend dividend for the Financial Year 2016-17 if any.Further, in view of above mentioned Board Meeting, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company would remain closed from May 16, 2017 to May 28, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the Promoters / Directors / Officers / Designated Employees of the Company (“the concerned persons”).Source : BSE