App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 26, 2017 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahamaya Steel's board meeting rescheduled on May 29, 2017

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled to be held on May 29, 2017 to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended on March 31, 2017.

Mahamaya Steel's board meeting rescheduled on May 29, 2017
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled to be held on May 29, 2017 :

1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended on March 31, 2017.

2. To consider and recommend dividend for the Financial Year 2016-17 if any.

Further, in view of above mentioned rescheduled Board Meeting, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company would remain closed from May 16, 2017 to May 31, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the Promoters / Directors / Officers / Designated Employees of the Company ("the concerned persons").Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.