Mahamaya Steel's board meeting rescheduled on May 29, 2017

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled to be held on May 29, 2017 :1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended on March 31, 2017.2. To consider and recommend dividend for the Financial Year 2016-17 if any.Further, in view of above mentioned rescheduled Board Meeting, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company would remain closed from May 16, 2017 to May 31, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the Promoters / Directors / Officers / Designated Employees of the Company ("the concerned persons").Source : BSE