May 26, 2017 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahamaya Steel's board meeting rescheduled on May 29, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 at 11.00 AM at its Registered Office at Plot B-8 & 9, Sector C, Urla Industrial Area, Sarora, Raipur 493221 (Chhattisgarh).

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 at 11.00 AM at its Registered Office at Plot B-8 & 9, Sector C, Urla Industrial Area, Sarora, Raipur 493221 (Chhattisgarh)



1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended on 31st March, 2017.



2. To consider and recommend dividend for the Financial Year 2016-17 if any.



Further, notice is hereby given that, in view of above mentioned rescheduled Board Meeting, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company would remain closed from 16th May, 2017 to 31st May, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the Promoters / Directors / Officers / Designated Employees of the Company ('the concerned persons').



Please take the above intimation on records and kindly acknowledge receipt.

Source : BSE

