Sep 04, 2017 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahamaya Steel's AGM on September 29, 2017

It is hereby informed that the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 29th September, 2017 at 11.00 am at Registered Office of the Company at B/8-9, Sector-C, Urla Industrial Area, Sarora, Raipur – 493 221 Chhattisgarh. In this regard the 29th Annual Report for the year 2016-17 including Notice of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company is attached.


Further Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company is providing remote e-voting facility to its members. The cut-off date for the purpose of determining members for remote e-voting facility is 22nd September, 2017.

The remote e-voting period shall commence from Monday 25th September, 2017 at 10.00 am and end on Thursday, 28th September, 2017 at 5.00 pm.

Further, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from 23rd September, 2017 to 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting to be held on 29th September, 2017.

This is for your information and records please.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements




