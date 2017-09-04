Sep 04, 2017 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mahalaxmi Seamless' board meeting on September 14, 2017
With reference to your above, we hereby inform you that the Board meeting of the company will be held on Monday, 14th September at 4.00 P.M. at registered Office of the Company to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
