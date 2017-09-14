Mahalaxmi Rub: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, The Board has considered and approved Statement showing the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 along with Limited Review Report on quarterly financial results in their meeting held on September 14, 2017.The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 5.30 p.m. and concluded at 7.30 p.m.Source : BSE