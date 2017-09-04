Sep 04, 2017 09:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mahalaxmi Rub's board meeting held on September 14, 2017
Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th day of September, 2017 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 as per IND AS.Source : BSE