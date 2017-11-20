App
Nov 20, 2017 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation's board meeting rescheduled

In order to facilitate smooth transition during the first year of Ind-AS implementation, the Securities Exchange Board of India vide the Circular No.CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5th July 2016 has granted an extension of one month i.e. till 14th December, 2017 for submitting the financial results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017 to the listed entities.

 
 
Sub: Availing extension of one month in publishing September-17 quarter Financial Results due to applicability of Ind-AS.

In order to facilitate smooth transition during the first year of Ind-AS implementation, the Securities Exchange Board of India vide the Circular No.CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5th July 2016 has granted an extension of one month i.e. till 14th December, 2017 for submitting the financial results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017 to the listed entities.

In accordance with the extension granted by the said SEBI Circular, the Company proposes to convene and hold the meeting of the Board of Directors for approval of financial results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017 on or before 14th December, 2017 by availing of the said extension.

This is for your kind information and record.

Source : BSE
