Maha Rasht Apex's board meeting on September 13, 2017

Dear Sir,Scrip Code:523384.Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) read with Regulation 29(2) of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 13th September, 2017 to consider the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter period ended 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE