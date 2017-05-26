May 26, 2017 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Maharashtra Seamless recommends dividend
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2017, has recommended Dividend on equity shares of Rs 5 per share far the year ended March 31, 2017.
