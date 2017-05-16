Maharashtra Seamless' board meeting on May 26, 2017

Notice of Board Meeting of the Company, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 scheduled to be held on Friday, 26th May, 2017 inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2017 and to recommend dividend for the year 2016-17, if any.Source : BSE