Maharashtra Scooters recommends dividend

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 16, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 30/- per equity share of Rs. 10 each (300%). The dividend, if approved by the Shareholders in their ensuing 42nd Annual General Meeting, would be paid to the Members entitled thereto, from July 24, 2017 to July 25, 2017.Source : BSE