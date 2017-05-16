May 16, 2017 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Maharashtra Scooters recommends dividend
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 16, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 30/- per equity share of Rs. 10 each (300%). The dividend, if approved by the Shareholders in their ensuing 42nd Annual General Meeting, would be paid to the Members entitled thereto, from July 24, 2017 to July 25, 2017.Source : BSE