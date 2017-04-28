Magna Electro Castings' board meeting on May 26, 2017

Magna Electro Castings Limited has informed that pursuant to the SEBI ( Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window will be closed for Directors/ Officers/ Designated Persons for dealing in the securities of the Company from 19th May, 2017 till 29th May, 2017 (Both days inclusive) in connection with the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held at Coimbatore on Friday, 26th May, 2017 to consider and approve, inter alia, Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE