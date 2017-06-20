Jun 20, 2017 09:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Magma Fincorp: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today June 20, 2017.
In continuation to our intimation dated 13 June 2017, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 20 June 2017 has inter alia considered and approve the Scheme of Merger of Magma Advisory Services Limited (Wholly Owned subsidiary Company) with Magma Fincorp Limited (‘the Company')Source : BSE