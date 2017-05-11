Magma Fincorp: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 11 May 2017 has inter-alia approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2017 and Annual Financial Statements both Standalone and Consolidated for the Financial Year ended 31 March 2017. The said results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. The Board Meeting commenced at 10:00 A.M. and concluded at 2:45 P.M. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we are enclosing herewith the following: Audited Financial Results: 1.Audited Financial Results of the Company, both Standalone and Consolidated. The Audited Financial Results will also be published as per the format prescribed in the Listing Regulations. 2.Auditors Report of the Statutory Auditors, M/s B S R & Co., LLP on the Audited Financial Results of the Company, both Standalone and Consolidated. 3.Declaration for Unmodified Opinion on the Audited Financial Results of the Company, both Standalone and Consolidated. Recommendation of Dividend/AGM date The Board of Directors of the Company have also proposed, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting dividend as under: 1.On Equity Shares @ 40% i.e Re. 0.80 per Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 2/- each; 2. On Preference Shares: i.4.57% i.e. Rs. 4.57 pro-rata per share dividend on 65,00,999 Cumulative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 20/- each for 3 days i.e. 1 April 2016 to 3 April 2016 (both days inclusive); the shares were fully redeemed on 4 April 2016 (1, 2 and 3 April 2016 being holidays). Further, this is to inform you that the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 2 August 2017 and the dividend to be declared at the AGM shall be paid /dispatched on or before 1 September 2017. Schedule of Analyst/investors call Further please note that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, the schedule of Analyst/investors call in connection with the Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31 March 2017 is appended herein below. Please note that any subsequent change in the schedule will be posted on the website of the Company i.e. www.magma.co.in. DateMeetingsPlace 12-May-17Axis MFMumbai East Bridge AdvisorsMumbai SBI MFMumbai IIFLMumbai Tata MFMumbai HDFC MF - Branch VisitGhorakpur Investec - Branch VisitGhorakpur MSD Capital - Branch VisitThane 16-May-17Nine River CapitalMumbai Reliance CapitalMumbai 20-Jun-17MSD Capital - Branch VisitHyderabad 07-Jun-17B&K Securities conferenceMumbai 09-Jun-17Spark's Looking East ConferenceKolkata 16-Jun-17Ambit's SME Financing dayMumbai 22-Aug-17Emkay conferenceMumbai Submission of financial results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the FY 2017-18 It has been decided that the Company shall submit both consolidated and standalone financial results for the financial year 2017-18. Further please note that Statement of disclosures of line items pursuant to Regulation 52(4) and Certificate received in compliance with Regulations 52(5) of Listing Regulations from IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited and Catalyst Trusteeship Limited, Debenture Trustees of the Company is being forwarded to you separately.Source : BSE