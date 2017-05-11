App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 11, 2017 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Magma Fincorp recommends dividend

Magma Fincorp Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 11, 2017, proposed, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting dividend on Equity Shares at 40 percent.

Magma Fincorp Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 11, 2017, inter alia has transacted the following:

The Board of Directors of the Company have also proposed, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting dividend as under:

1. On Equity Shares @ 40% i.e Re. 0.80 per Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 2/- each;

2. On Preference Shares:

- 4.57% i.e. Rs. 4.57 pro-rata per share dividend on 65,00,999 Cumulative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 20/- each for 3 days i.e. April 01, 2016 to April 03, 2016 (both days inclusive); the shares were fully redeemed on April 04, 2016 (1, 2 and April 03, 2016 being holidays).

Further, the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on August 02, 2017 and the dividend to be declared at the AGM shall be paid /dispatched on or before September 01, 2017.Source : BSE

