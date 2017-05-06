May 06, 2017 08:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mafatlal Industries recommends dividend
Mafatlal Industries has recommended dividend of Rs 2 per share of the face value of Rs 10 each subject to approval by the members at the forthcoming annual general meeting of the company.
Mafatlal Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the following decisions have been taken at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on May 05, 2017:
- Recommended dividend of Rs.2/- per share of the face value of Rs.10/- each (@20%) subject to approval by the Members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE
