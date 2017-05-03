App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 03, 2017 10:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mafatlal Financ's board meeting May 18, 2017

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 11.00 a.m.

Mafatlal Financ's board meeting May 18, 2017
May 3, 2017 To, The Secretary BSE Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 023 Dear Sir, Sub: Board Meeting and Closing of Trading Window This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Thursday, 18th May 2017 at 11.00 a.m. to consider amongst other things, approval of the Audited Accounts for the Financial Year Ended 31st March 2017. As the company is publishing its Audited results within 60 days, there would be no unaudited results that will be published by the company within 45 days. Notwithstanding the fact that, the trading of the Company's Shares are suspended, under the Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window will remain suspended from Monday, 8th May 2017 to Friday, 19th May 2017 (both days inclusive). The Trading Window will open on Monday, 22nd May 2017. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, for HYBRID FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED K. CHANDRAMOULI WHOLETIME DIRECTORSource : BSE

