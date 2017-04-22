Apr 21, 2017 11:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Maestros Elect: Outcome of board meeting
Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Limited at the Board Meeting held on April 21, 2017, approved to convert 4,00,000 Equity Warrants and allot 4,00,000 Equity Shares at a price of Rs. 27 per share/per warrant to Mr. B. K. Tendulkar (Equity Warrant Holder). The Meeting was started at 4.00 P.M.and concluded at 4.30 P.MSource : BSE