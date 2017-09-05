Sep 05, 2017 10:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Maestros Elect's AGM held on September 28, 2017
We kindly want to inform you that the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company to be held on September 28, 2017.
With reference to the applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company to be held on September 28, 2017.
Kindly take the above on record.
Source : BSE
