Madhusudan Ind: Outcome of board meeting

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. 23rd June, 2017 has recommended appointment of Shailesh Shah & Associates (Firm Registration No.109877W), Chartered Accountants as statutory Auditors in place of H. V. Vasa & Co. (Firm Registration No.131054W) to hold office from the conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of Annual General Meeting for the F.Y. 2021– 22, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. As per the provision of sec 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, H. V. Vasa & Co., Chartered Accountants, are not eligible for further appointment.The disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, are mentioned in the attached letter.The meeting commenced at 4:00 p.m and concluded at 4.45 p.m.Source : BSE