you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 25, 2017 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Madhusudan Industries: Outcome of board meeting

The board of directors at their meeting held today has: Considered & Approved Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31.03.2017.

Madhusudan Industries: Outcome of board meeting
we enclose herewith the following:- (a).Statement of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31.03.2017 as reviewed by Audit Committee & approved by Board at its meeting held today - 25.05.2017.(b).Extract of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31.03.2017 as reviewed by Audit Committee & approved by Board at its meeting held today - 25.05.2017.(c).Standalone Statement of Assets & Liabilities as at 31.03.2017. (d).Auditor's Report on Audited Standalone Financial results for the quarter & year ended 31.03.2017.(e).Declaration regarding unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Results by the Auditors. The BOD at their meeting held today has: Considered & Approved Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31.03.2017. Decided to schedule Annual General Meeting on 22.09.2017 & book closure from 08.09.2017 to 15.09.2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM. The meeting commenced at 11:30 a.m & concluded at 12:30 p.m.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

