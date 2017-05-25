Madhusudan Industries: Outcome of board meeting

we enclose herewith the following:- (a).Statement of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31.03.2017 as reviewed by Audit Committee & approved by Board at its meeting held today - 25.05.2017.(b).Extract of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31.03.2017 as reviewed by Audit Committee & approved by Board at its meeting held today - 25.05.2017.(c).Standalone Statement of Assets & Liabilities as at 31.03.2017. (d).Auditor's Report on Audited Standalone Financial results for the quarter & year ended 31.03.2017.(e).Declaration regarding unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Results by the Auditors. The BOD at their meeting held today has: Considered & Approved Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31.03.2017. Decided to schedule Annual General Meeting on 22.09.2017 & book closure from 08.09.2017 to 15.09.2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM. The meeting commenced at 11:30 a.m & concluded at 12:30 p.m.Source : BSE