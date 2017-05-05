App
Announcements
May 05, 2017 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Madhusudan Industries' board meeting on May 25, 2017

We have to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 25th day of May, 2017 for considering the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.

Madhusudan Industries' board meeting on May 25, 2017
We have to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 25th day of May, 2017 at 'Madhusudan House', Opp. Navrangpura Telephone Exchange, Ahmedabad – 380 006, for considering the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.

