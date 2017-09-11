Sep 11, 2017 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Madhav Marbles: Outcome of AGM
This is to inform that the 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on Saturday, September 09, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
This is to inform that the 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on Saturday, September 09, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Hotel Rajdarshan Udaipur- 313001 and business mentioned in the Notice dated May 17, 2017 convening the AGM was transacted.
In this regard, please find enclosed the following;
Annexure I: Proceedings of the AGM pursuant to Part A of Schedule III under Regulation 30 of the LODR Regulations
Annexure II: Voting results of AGM pursuant to Regulation 44 of the LODR Regulations
Annexure III: Consolidated Scrutinizer Report
This is for information and record
Source : BSE
In this regard, please find enclosed the following;
Annexure I: Proceedings of the AGM pursuant to Part A of Schedule III under Regulation 30 of the LODR Regulations
Annexure II: Voting results of AGM pursuant to Regulation 44 of the LODR Regulations
Annexure III: Consolidated Scrutinizer Report
This is for information and record
Source : BSE