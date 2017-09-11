Madhav Marbles: Outcome of AGM

This is to inform that the 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on Saturday, September 09, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Hotel Rajdarshan Udaipur- 313001 and business mentioned in the Notice dated May 17, 2017 convening the AGM was transacted.In this regard, please find enclosed the following;Annexure I: Proceedings of the AGM pursuant to Part A of Schedule III under Regulation 30 of the LODR RegulationsAnnexure II: Voting results of AGM pursuant to Regulation 44 of the LODR RegulationsAnnexure III: Consolidated Scrutinizer ReportThis is for information and recordSource : BSE