May 17, 2017 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Madhav Marbles recommends dividend
Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 17, 2017, inter alia, has recommended Dividend of 10 percent i.e. Re 1 per share on Equity Shares for the year ended 2016 - 2017.
