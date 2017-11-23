App
Nov 23, 2017 09:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Madhav Infra Projects: Outcome of EGM November 23, 2017

We hereby inform you that the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on today, i.e. on November 23, 2017, at registered office of the Company.

 
 
We hereby inform you that the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on today, i.e. on November 23, 2017, at registered office of the Company situated at Madhav House, Plot No. 04, Nr. Panchratna Building, Subhanpura, Vadodara - 390023 which was commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 11:20 A.M., has discussed and approved the following resolutions by way of requisite majority respectively:

1. Increase in the Authorised Share Capital and consequently alter the Capital Clause in Memorandum of Association of the Company.
2. Issue and offer of Preference Shares on a Private Placement to existing Preference Shareholders.

Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us.

Source : BSE
