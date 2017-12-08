Madhav Infra Projects' board meeting on December 14, 2017

The meeting of Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 05:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Madhav House, Plot No. - 04, Nr. Panchratna Building, Beside Amul Apartment, Subhanpura, Vadodara - 390 023 for the following businesses:1. To consider, approve & take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30, 2017 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations.2. Any other business as Board deem fit to discuss.In this connection, as per the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders, adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for the Specified Persons from Friday, December 08, 2017 to Sunday, December 17, 2017. The Trading Window will be re-opened from December 18, 2017 onward.Source : BSE