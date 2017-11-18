App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 17, 2017 09:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Madhav Infra Projects' board meeting on September 18, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled, on shorter notice, to be held on November 18, 2017 at 4:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company.

 
 
This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled, on shorter notice, to be held on November 18, 2017 at 4:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Madhav House, Plot No. - 04, Nr. Panchratna Tower, Subhanpura, Vadodara - 390 023 for the following businesses:
1. To consider and approve the Appointment of Additional Director on the Board
2. Any other business as Board deem fit to discuss.

Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us.
