Maan Aluminium: Outcome of board meeting

Board of Directors of Maan Aluminium Limited in its Meeting held today commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 2.00 p.m. have transacted the following businesses:1. Approved the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 which has been reviewed by Audit Committee. The Statutory auditor of the company has carried out a Limited Review of the first quarter results Pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20152. Mr. Yogendra Jain, CFO of the Company has resigned from the post of CFO. Board has approved his resignation and he will cease to be a Key Managerial Personnel under the Companies Act, 2013 and under the Listing Regulations from the close of business hours from 15th September, 2017.3. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company is being constituted by Board.Source : BSE