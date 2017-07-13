Maan Aluminium: Outcome of board meeting

Maan Aluminium Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on July 13, 2017, has issued and allotted 33,80,304 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each as Bonus equity shares credited as fully paid-up in the proportion of 1 (one) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for every One (1) existing equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each held to those shareholders whose name appear in the Register of Members/Register of Beneficiaries as on July 11, 2017('Record Date').Consequent to the said allotment, the paid up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 6,76,06,080 divided into 67,60,608 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.The Board also decided that the bonus Equity shares would be credited / dispatched to all the Equity shareholders, entitled for bonus shares, on or before July 19, 2017.The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 01:00 p.m.Source : BSE