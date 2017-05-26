Maan Aluminium: Outcome of board meeting

In Compliance of regulation 33 read with regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Board of Director in its meeting held on 26th day of May, 2017 has inter alia considered and approved the following:1.The Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 issued by the Statutory Auditor.2.The 14th Annual General Meeting of Company to be held on Monday, 26th June, 2017 at 12.00 noon at Tivoli Grand Resort Hotel, Main GT Karnal Road, New Delhi.3.Board has approved the Notice of 14th Annual General Meeting, Financial Statement and Director Report together with Corporate Governance reports.4.Board has approved the E Voting facility with NSDL.5.Board has appointed Ms. Anita Aswal, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for conducting E voting.6.The Board has approved to increase the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and consequential alternations of Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company subject to the consent of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.7.The Board has appointed M/s. Khandelwal and Khandelwal Associates, (Firm Registration No. 008389C) Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor from the conclusion of Fourteenth Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of Seventeenth Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of shareholders in upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.8.The Board has considered, approved and decided to issue bonus shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company by way of capitalization of Free Reserves subject to the approval of shareholders in upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (one) fully paid up Equity Share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each held in compliance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules notified and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009 and subsequent amendments thereto.9.The Board has considered the appointment of Ms. Dipti Jain as Additional Director.10.The Board has considered the appointment of Mr. Rajpal Jain as Independent Director for the term upto March 31, 2022 and recommend the same to Shareholders for their approval thereon in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.11.The Board took on note the annual performance evaluation ofa.The Boardb.The Committeec.Individual DirectorsCopy of the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 along with statement of Assets & Liabilities, Auditors Report and Form-A are attached herewith for your record.The meeting of Board of Director commenced at 12.30 pm. and concluded at 2.45 p.m.Thanking youSource : BSE