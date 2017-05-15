App
May 15, 2017 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maan Aluminium's board meeting on May 26, 2017

This is to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 26th day of May, 2017 at 12.30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at 4/5, First Floor, Asaf Ali Road, New Delhi – 110002 inter-alia for the following agenda, apart from other business items : 1.To consider, and approve Audited Financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2017. 2.To recommend the proportion of 1 (one) fully paid up Equity Share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each, for every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) as bonus equity share each held by members or allotted to such member i.e. in the ratio of 1:1 (One bonus share for every One equity share held).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

