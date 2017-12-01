App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 01, 2017 08:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maan Aluminium's board meeting on December 11, 2017

Maan Aluminium Ltd. has informed that a Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, December 11, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Maan Aluminium Ltd. has informed that a Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, 11th December 2017 at 4/5, Ist Floor, Asaf Ali Road, New Delhi- 110002 at 12.30 P.M., inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record, the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) with limited review by the statutory auditors of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2017 and other agenda items, if any.

This is also to inform you that as per Code of Conduct of the Company for Prevention of Insider Trading in the securities of the Company, the Trading Window shall remain closed for all the Directors/ Officers/ Designated Employees / specified persons of the company from Tuesday, 5th December, 2017 to till 48 hours after the announcement of Q2 financial results.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.