Maan Aluminium's board meeting on December 11, 2017

Maan Aluminium Ltd. has informed that a Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, 11th December 2017 at 4/5, Ist Floor, Asaf Ali Road, New Delhi- 110002 at 12.30 P.M., inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record, the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) with limited review by the statutory auditors of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2017 and other agenda items, if any.This is also to inform you that as per Code of Conduct of the Company for Prevention of Insider Trading in the securities of the Company, the Trading Window shall remain closed for all the Directors/ Officers/ Designated Employees / specified persons of the company from Tuesday, 5th December, 2017 to till 48 hours after the announcement of Q2 financial results.Source : BSE