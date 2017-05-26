Maan Aluminium approves bonus issue

Maan Aluminium Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, has considered, approved and decided to issue bonus shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company by way of capitalization of Free Reserves subject to the approval of shareholders in upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (one) fully paid up Equity Share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 10/-each held in compliance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules notified and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009 and subsequent amendments thereto.Source : BSE