Jun 27, 2017 08:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
M3 Global Finance's EoGM on June 27, 2017
This has reference to the earlier notice dated June 2, 2017 convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on June 27, 2017 for seeking approval of the members for matters contained in the said notice. It is hereby informed that the aforesaid notice was altered to the extent mentioned in the attached letter.
This has reference to the earlier notice dated June 2, 2017 convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on June 27, 2017 for seeking approval of the members for matters contained in the said notice. It is hereby informed that the aforesaid notice was altered to the extent mentioned in the attached letter.
Source : BSE
Source : BSE