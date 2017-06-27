Jun 27, 2017 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
M&M: Updates on new subsidiary
With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Mahindra Waste Energy Solutions Limited is incorporated as a new Subsidiary Company with effect from 25th June, 2017.
With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Mahindra Waste Energy Solutions Limited is incorporated as a new Subsidiary Company with effect from 25th June, 2017.
The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 are given in Annexure A to this letter.
This is for your information.
Kindly acknowledge receipt.
Source : BSE
The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 are given in Annexure A to this letter.
This is for your information.
Kindly acknowledge receipt.
Source : BSE