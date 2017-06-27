App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 27, 2017 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

M&M: Updates on new subsidiary

With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Mahindra Waste Energy Solutions Limited is incorporated as a new Subsidiary Company with effect from 25th June, 2017.

M&M: Updates on new subsidiary
With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Mahindra Waste Energy Solutions Limited is incorporated as a new Subsidiary Company with effect from 25th June, 2017.
The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 are given in Annexure A to this letter.

This is for your information.

Kindly acknowledge receipt.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.