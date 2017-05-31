May 31, 2017 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
M&M fixes book closure for dividend & AGM
Mahindra & Mahindra has informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 15, 2017 to August 04, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & 71st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on August 4, 2017.
