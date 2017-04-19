M&M Financial's board meeting on April 25, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) and 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and further to our letter dated 31st March, 2017, this is to inform you that at the Board Meeting which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 25th April, 2017, the Board shall inter alia, consider the Issue of Secured and/or Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures including Subordinated Debentures on a Private Placement basis, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 29,000 crores, within the overall borrowing limits of the Company, subject to the approval of the Shareholders by means of a Postal Ballot.Source : BSE