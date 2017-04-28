Mahindra and Mahindra's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 30th May, 2017 to, inter alia: 1.Consider and approve the audited standalone financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017; 2.Consider and approve the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017; 3.Consider and recommend dividend, if any, on Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017; and 4.Consider matters relating to the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE