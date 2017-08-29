Aug 28, 2017 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
M.D. Inducto Cast: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby enclosed the Outcome of Board of Directors Meeting, which was held on 25th day of August, 2017 (i.e. today).
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby enclosed the Outcome of Board of Directors Meeting, which was held on 25th day of August, 2017 (i.e. today).Source : BSE