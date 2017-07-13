App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jul 13, 2017 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lypsa Gems' Q1 results on August 11, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 11th August, 2017 at the Corporate office of the Company to Take on Record the Unaudited Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2017 (Q1).

Lypsa Gems' Q1 results on August 11, 2017
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 11th August, 2017 at the Corporate office of the Company to transact the following business:

1.To Take on Record the Unaudited Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2017 (Q1).
2.Any other business with the permission of the Chair.

Moreover Company is hereby informing that Trading window of the Company will remain close from 9th August, 2017 to 13th August, 2017.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.