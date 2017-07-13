Lypsa Gems' Q1 results on August 11, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 11th August, 2017 at the Corporate office of the Company to transact the following business:1.To Take on Record the Unaudited Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2017 (Q1).2.Any other business with the permission of the Chair.Moreover Company is hereby informing that Trading window of the Company will remain close from 9th August, 2017 to 13th August, 2017.Source : BSE