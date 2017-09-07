App
Sep 07, 2017 08:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lypsa Gems: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby submit the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on today i.e. September 07, 2017.

Lypsa Gems: Outcome of board meeting
With reference to above subject and in compliance with the Listing Agreement, we hereby submit the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on today i.e. 07th September, 2017.

1)The Annual General Meeting will be held on 29th September, 2017 at
11.30 AM at the registered office of the company.
2)The Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 23/09/2017 to 29/09/2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.
3)Approval and adoption of Secretarial Audit Report.
4)Approval and adoption of Director's Report and Corporate Governance Report for the year ended March 31, 2017.
5)Approval and adoption of notice for Annual General Meeting.
6)Appointment of Mrs. Rupal Patel as Scrutinizer for the process of Remote E-voting as well as voting at the AGM.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

