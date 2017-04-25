Apr 25, 2017 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lypsa Gems' board meeting on May 25, 2017
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on the 25th May, 2017 at the Corporate Office of the Company to issue bonus shares to the shareholders of the company.
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on the 25th May, 2017 at the Corporate Office of the Company inter alia to consider following matters: 1.To issue bonus shares to the shareholders of the company. 2.Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Please take the same on record.Source : BSE