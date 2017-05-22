Lyons Corporate Market's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Re:Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th day of May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE