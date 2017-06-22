App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 22, 2017 08:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lykis: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today, 22nd June, 2017.

Lykis: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today, 22nd June, 2017 has considered and approved, after recommendation of the Audit Committee, a Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Cheers Consumer Products Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors under section 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013, for demerger and vesting of 'Tea' Division of the Company to Cheers Consumer Products Limited.

The above said Scheme is subject to the approval of SEBI, Stock Exchanges, shareholders, creditors, the National Company Law Tribunal, and other regulatory authorities, as applicable.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.