Lykis' AGm on September 22, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed copy of Notice of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company schedule to be held on Friday, 22nd day of September, 2017 at 10.30 a.m., at 'SANAI' 181/1, Upen Banerjee Road, Behala Airport More, Kolkata – 700 060.Source : BSE