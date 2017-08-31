Aug 30, 2017 11:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lyka Labs: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of directors at their meeting held today have decided to offer and issue 5,50,000 convertible warrants to Enai Trading and Investment Private Limited of promoter group on preferential basis at a price to be determined in accordance with regulation 76 of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2009.
