Lycos Internet: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th May, 2017 has approved the shifting of the Registered Office of the Company from Plot No. 7A, Road No. 12, MLA Colony, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad to 5th Floor, Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Road No. 2, Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Hyderabad – 500032, w.e.f. 1st June, 2017.Source : BSE