Lycos Internet's director Y. Ramesh Reddy has stepped down

Dear Sir, Sub: Change of Role. In terms of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that Mr. Y. Ramesh Reddy, Executive Director (Finance) has stepped down from the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from close of business hours of 20th April, 2017. He will continue the current role of Group CFO of the Company. Kindly take the above information on record. Thanking youSource : BSE