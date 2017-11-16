LWS Knitwear - Outcome of board meeting

Board of Directors has approved Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results the Quarter ended on 30th September, 2017 in its meeting held on 14th November, 2017.

LWS Knitwear is in the Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 5.40 crore.

The company management includes Girish Kapoor - Managing Director, Kusum Kapoor - Woman Director, Varinder Kumar Dhamija - Director, Daya Nand Sahu - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 531402.

Its Registered office is at G T Road (West), , Ludhiana,Punjab - 141008.

Their Registrars are Beetal Financial & Computer Services (P) LtdSource : BSE